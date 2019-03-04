Scarborough Lectures CPAC Attendees: ‘I Hope You Feel Ashamed’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough had some harsh words for attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in a Monday monologue on his show “Morning Joe.”

“The fact that Donald Trump has caused this in the Republican Party — that he’s caused this in American politics — actually, I think is probably going to be his worst legacy of many, many terrible legacies,” the host said in reaction to the fact that members of the audience clapped in response to Trump’s mention of the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain.

“But those people that stood up and applauded for John McCain’s death — let me just say to you, you may not be bad people, but you sure as hell gave a good impression of what a bad person looks like. And I mean this, and I do mean this with all the love in my heart, understanding that we all make mistakes and all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God,” Scarborough continued. (RELATED: These Photos From John McCain’s Ceremony Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes)

The MSNBC host concluded:

I really do hope this Monday morning, when you wake up you think about that moment, and you feel a little ashamed, and you tell yourself, ‘I’ve got to do better next time. I can support Donald Trump without being hateful. I can support Donald Trump and still not devalue the worth of human beings that don’t look exactly like me, who don’t think exactly like me, who don’t worship exactly like me.’ It’s not too much to ask. Just think about it. That’s all I’m saying. Just think about it this morning.

Former RNC Chair Michael Steele also had some harsh words about President Donald Trump’s speech at the conference, calling the president “the new idolatry” of the Republican Party.