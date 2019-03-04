VA Dems Refuse To Say If They’ll Campaign With Northam And Fairfax

Democratic delegates in the Virginia General Assembly refused to say if they plan on campaigning with embattled Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam or Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

America Rising PAC released the video of them catching up with the delegates Monday.

They confronted Dels. Hala Ayala, Dawn Adams, Chris Hurst, Cheryl Turpin, Jeremy McPike, Wendy Gooditis, Danica Roem and Lamont Bagby. None of them were willing to say definitively whether or not they will campaign for the upcoming election with either Northam or Fairfax.

A photo from Northam’s medical school yearbook resurfaced at the end of January, in which one person was wearing KKK garb and the other was in blackface.

Many high-profile Democrats, such as Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called on him to resign following its resurfacing.

Northam has remained in his position, despite the scandal.

Following the Northam debacle, two women accused Fairfax of sexually assaulting them over a decade ago, and offered to testify. Fairfax responded to the allegations by comparing himself to a lynching victim, in a speech last month.

“I’ve heard much about anti-lynching on the floor of this very Senate, where people were not given any due process whatsoever, and we rue that,” Fairfax said.

