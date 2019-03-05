Colin Cowherd Says He Believes The Cardinals Will Draft Kyler Murray

Hype continues to build that Kyler Murray is going to be drafted first overall by the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals are already reportedly “targeting” Murray with the first pick, and now Colin Cowherd is only fanning the flames.

“In the last 48 hours from the calls I’ve made, the people I’ve talked to and stories I’ve read, I believe that Kyler Murray and Arizona are going to make it happen,” Cowherd said Monday on his FS1 show “The Herd.” (RELATED: Kyler Mur ray Measures In At Over 5’10” At The Combine)

Watch his full comments below:

“In the last 48 hours from the calls I’ve made, the people I’ve talked to and stories I’ve read, I believe that Kyler Murray and Arizona are going to make it happen.” — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/2sudrachL3 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 4, 2019

Let’s go! Everything is coming together nicely for my prediction to come to fruition. I’ve been saying forever that the Cardinals had to hire Kingsbury, draft Murray and everything would be fine.

Here we are, less than two months away from the draft, and it looks like it’s going to happen. Nobody wanted to listen. Nobody wanted to listen!

Everybody thought I was crazy. Well, who is crazy now?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Mar 4, 2019 at 8:10pm PST

Hopefully, you guys all took notes and listen up next time. I know what I’m talking about when it comes to football, despite how much you guys might hate to hear it.

I don’t tell you what you want to hear. I tell you want you need to hear. You need to understand that Murray belongs with Kingsbury in Arizona.

I’m going to throw such a party when this happens. Once again, the doubters were vocal but it looks like your trusted leader will be right again.