Arizona Cardinals Reportedly ‘Targeting’ Kyler Murray With The First Pick In The Draft

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly taking a hard look at Kyler Murray for the first overall pick in the draft.

According to SNY.com, multiple NFL sources have told them they believe the Cardinals are “targeting” the Oklahoma Sooners Heisman winner with the first pick.

This news comes as Murray will also reportedly meet with the team sometime at the combine.

Kyler Murray said he is scheduled to meet at the combine this week with the Arizona Cardinals, who hold the No. 1 pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2019

Well, it certainly seems like it’s all shaping up nicely if you’re Kyler Murray. Remember when I said the Cardinals should draft him the moment they hired Kliff Kingsbury? (RELATED: Kyler Murray Measures In At Over 5’10” At The Combine)

It’s March, the draft is less than two months away and it seems like Arizona is ready to listen to my advice.

Murray is the perfect fit for Kingsbury and what he wants to do on offense.

The Cardinals need to pull the trigger on this move. They already took one huge risk by hiring Kingsbury after Texas Tech canned him.

At this point, they need to be all in, and Kyler Murray could be the perfect fit for them. Set the league on fire and just do it!

