Kyler Murray Measures In At Over 5’10” At The Combine

Kyler Murray apparently isn’t as short as people think, and he proved it at the combine Thursday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Oklahoma Sooners Heisman winner measured in at just over 5 ft. 10 in. and weighed in at 207 lbs.

Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray measures in at 5-foot-10.1, 207 pounds. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2019

This is massive news for people who follow the NFL, and it’s great news for Murray’s draft stock. There were some people thought he might be only 5 ft. 8 in. or smaller. If that were the case, it would have been extremely likely to hinder his draft position. (RELATED: Former Ohio State Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Spends Time With Johnny Manziel)

Being at least 5 ft. 1o in. was seen as what was necessary for him to potentially lock himself into a really high spot in the first round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Feb 25, 2019 at 8:05pm PST

Now we know he’s met that mark, and he’s also over 200 lbs. So far, the combine is off to a great start for Murray. (RELATED: Jon Gruden Says The Raiders Could Trade Their First Round Picks)

His biggest knock is his height, and now we know it’s not nearly as bad as people think. Is 5 ft. 10 in. tall? No, but it’s in the same range as Drew Brees and Russell Wilson, both of whom have won Super Bowls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Dec 8, 2018 at 9:11pm PST

I have no doubt Murray was smiling ear-to-ear when his official measurements were registered. There’s no longer any reason to talk about his height as a huge negative. Being 5 ft. 10 in. will be enough to soothe some concerns.

Given this new information, don’t be surprised at all if he’s now considered a lock for the top 10.

