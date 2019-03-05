Trump Pushes Back After Democrats Launch Investigations

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump angrily reacted Tuesday morning to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler’s document requests of 81 individuals connected to the White House and the Trump campaign.

Nadler revealed Monday that he is opening an investigation “into the alleged obstruction of justice, public corruption, and other abuses of power by President Trump, his associates, and members of his Administration.”

The Judiciary Committee continued that “as a first step, the Committee has served document requests to 81 agencies, entities, and individuals believed to have information relevant to the investigation,” specifically spanning administration officials, entities connected to the Trump 2016 campaign, and even the FBI.

Nadler’s broad list of parties which he requested documents from indicates he is launching a broad-based inquiry ranging from Trump’s conduct in the FBI’s Russia investigation to the $130,000 payment to a porn star alleging an affair with him. (RELATED: Nadler Unleashes Massive Document Request Into 81 Names Close To Trump)

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 25: U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) listens during a House Rules Committee meeting at the U.S. Capitol February 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. The Democrat-led committee is meeting to consider a resolution to block the national emergency declaration that seeks to allow President Trump to shift spending to fund sections of a U.S.-Mexico border wall. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Judiciary Committee’s requests are particularly noteworthy because it is responsible for originating articles of impeachment against the president, though Nadler has said he is merely launching an investigation and will see where the facts lead.

Republicans on the committee charge that Nadler is baselessly pursuing investigations towards impeachment. Ranking Member Doug Collins said in a statement that “after recklessly prejudging the president for obstruction, Chairman Nadler is pursuing evidence to back up his conclusion because, as he admits, ‘We don’t have the facts yet.'”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued another blistering lengthy statement Monday night, saying, “Chairman Nadler and his fellow Democrats have embarked on this fishing expedition because they are terrified that their two-year false narrative of ‘Russia collusion’ is crumbling.”

She continued, “their intimidation and abuse of American citizens is shameful. The Democrats are more interested in pathetic political games and catering to a radical, leftist base than on producing results for our citizens. The Democrats are not after the truth, they are after the President.”

