Trump Pushes Back After Democrats Launch Investigations

President Donald Trump angrily reacted Tuesday morning to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler’s document requests of 81 individuals connected to the White House and the Trump campaign.

Now that they realize the only Collusion with Russia was done by Crooked Hillary Clinton & the Democrats, Nadler, Schiff and the Dem heads of the Committees have gone stone cold CRAZY. 81 letter sent to innocent people to harass them. They won’t get ANYTHING done for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019

The greatest overreach in the history of our Country. The Dems are obstructing justice and will not get anything done. A big, fat, fishing expedition desperately in search of a crime, when in fact the real crime is what the Dems are doing, and have done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019

Nadler revealed Monday that he is opening an investigation “into the alleged obstruction of justice, public corruption, and other abuses of power by President Trump, his associates, and members of his Administration.”

The Judiciary Committee continued that “as a first step, the Committee has served document requests to 81 agencies, entities, and individuals believed to have information relevant to the investigation,” specifically spanning administration officials, entities connected to the Trump 2016 campaign, and even the FBI.

A list of the 81 recipients of letters seeking documents from House Judiciary Committee pic.twitter.com/wzNaV5MOkh — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) March 4, 2019

Nadler’s broad list of parties which he requested documents from indicates he is launching a broad-based inquiry ranging from Trump’s conduct in the FBI’s Russia investigation to the $130,000 payment to a porn star alleging an affair with him. (RELATED: Nadler Unleashes Massive Document Request Into 81 Names Close To Trump)

The Judiciary Committee’s requests are particularly noteworthy because it is responsible for originating articles of impeachment against the president, though Nadler has said he is merely launching an investigation and will see where the facts lead.

Republicans on the committee charge that Nadler is baselessly pursuing investigations towards impeachment. Ranking Member Doug Collins said in a statement that “after recklessly prejudging the president for obstruction, Chairman Nadler is pursuing evidence to back up his conclusion because, as he admits, ‘We don’t have the facts yet.'”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued another blistering lengthy statement Monday night, saying, “Chairman Nadler and his fellow Democrats have embarked on this fishing expedition because they are terrified that their two-year false narrative of ‘Russia collusion’ is crumbling.”

She continued, “their intimidation and abuse of American citizens is shameful. The Democrats are more interested in pathetic political games and catering to a radical, leftist base than on producing results for our citizens. The Democrats are not after the truth, they are after the President.”