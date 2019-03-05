Trump May Take Page Out Of Obama Playbook In Dealing With Congress
President Donald Trump gave a possible preview of his strategy in his dealings with congressional investigations by echoing former President Barack Obama, in a Tuesday signing ceremony at the White House.
Trump was asked an initial question about a congressional investigation into whether he authorized Jared Kushner’s security clearance but expanded his answer to an expansive document request by House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler.
“President Obama, from what they tell me, was under a similar kind of a thing, didn’t get one letter. They didn’t do anything. They didn’t get one letter of the request, many requests were made, they didn’t get a letter,” Trump said, lamenting that he had hoped to work with Democratic lawmakers.
“It’s too bad because I’d rather see them do legislation. We negotiated out legislation with so many things that we agreed on, like infrastructure, but they want to focus on nonsense,” Trump said.
The president’s remarks come after Nadler revealed Monday that he is opening an investigation “into the alleged obstruction of justice, public corruption, and other abuses of power by President Trump, his associates, and members of his Administration.”
The Judiciary Committee continued that “as a first step, the Committee has served document requests to 81 agencies, entities, and individuals believed to have information relevant to the investigation,” specifically spanning administration officials, entities connected to the Trump 2016 campaign, and even the FBI.
A list of the 81 recipients of letters seeking documents from House Judiciary Committee pic.twitter.com/wzNaV5MOkh
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) March 4, 2019
The broad list of parties from which Nadler requested documents indicates he is launching a broad-based inquiry, ranging from Trump’s conduct in the FBI’s Russia investigation to the $130,000 payment to a porn star alleging an affair with him. (RELATED: Nadler Unleashes Massive Document Request Into 81 Names Close To Trump)
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blasted the document request late Monday, saying, “Chairman Nadler and his fellow Democrats have embarked on this fishing expedition because they are terrified that their two-year false narrative of ‘Russia collusion’ is crumbling.”
“Their intimidation and abuse of American citizens is shameful,” she continued. “The Democrats are more interested in pathetic political games and catering to a radical, leftist base than on producing results for our citizens. The Democrats are not after the truth, they are after the President.”