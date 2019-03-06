DNC Won’t Allow Fox News To Host Any Democratic Presidential Debates

The Democratic National Committee announced Wednesday that they are not allowing Fox News to host any Democratic presidential debates this election cycle, citing the network’s alleged “inappropriate relationship” with President Donald Trump.

DNC Chair Tom Perez released a statement indicating that he wants the Democratic message to reach as many voters as possible, but also claiming that Fox is “not in a position to host a fair and neutral debate.”

“I believe that a key pathway to victory is to continue to expand our electorate and reach all voters. That is why I have made it a priority to talk to a broad array of potential media partners, including Fox News. Recent reporting in the New Yorker on the inappropriate relationship between President Trump, his administration and Fox News has led me to conclude that the network is not in a position to host a fair and neutral debate for our candidates. Therefore, Fox News will not serve as a media partner for the 2020 Democratic primary debates.”

Perez’s decision is based on reporting in the New Yorker that alleges Fox News has become a propaganda outlet for the Trump administration and no longer operates as a news outlet. (RELATED: NYT Reporter Says Fox News ‘Is Not A News Network)

The Democrats will host their first primary debate on NBC in June and their second on CNN in July, according to CNN’s Brian Stelter.

Fox News Senior Vice President Bill Sammon slammed the DNC’s decision in response, stating, “We hope the DNC will reconsider its decision to bar Chris Wallace, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, all of whom embody the ultimate journalistic integrity and professionalism, from moderating a Democratic presidential debate.”

“They’re the best debate team in the business and they offer candidates an important opportunity to make their case to the largest TV news audience in America, which includes many persuadable voters,” Sammon added.

Fox White House Correspondent John Roberts noted that the network hosted a presidential debate during the general election in 2016.

Garrett Haake, an MSNBC correspondent, also criticized the decision.

“Not sure how declining to have a debate on Fox News squares with @TomPerez oft-repeated adage about Dems needing to take their message absolutely everywhere & to everyone,” Haake argued.

A number of Fox News anchors and other media professionals similarly called out Perez and painted the decision to bar Fox from hosting debates as short-sighted and unfair.

As The Hill’s Joe Concha points out, Fox News is routinely the highest-rated news network on cable, meaning the lack of debate on the network severely limits the visibility of 2020 Democratic candidates.

