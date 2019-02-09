Here Are The Democrats Running For President In 2020

Democrats are coming out of the woodwork for the 2020 presidential race.

Big names like Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand were expected. But there are a fair number of unknowns like the first openly gay candidate, Mayor Pete Buttigieg from South Bend, Indiana, and Andrew Yang, a young entrepreneur from New York.

At least 10 Democrats have announced or opened exploratory committees to help determine if they want to officially run and see how they can expect to do in the campaign.

One big question remains: Can any of these candidates gather enough support and excitement to truly compete against the incumbent candidate, President Trump? (RELATED: TRUMP’S FIRST 2020 RALLY TO BE LESS THAN A 1,000 FEET FROM BORDER WALL)

More potential candidates are expected to announce their intent to run for president, including some big names like Joe Biden, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg. But the list is far more extensive than just this.

President Trump reset what a typical presidential candidate should look like. He shocked Democrats and even some conservatives by pulling off not only a successful campaign but the win for presidency, even though he had zero government experience.

Only time will tell if this will become a trend or if the U.S. will lean back on a traditional candidate as we head towards the primaries next year.