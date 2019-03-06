Sen. Martha McSally Claims She Was Raped In The Air Force

Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally said she was raped while she was a pilot in The Air Force during a Wednesday meeting on Capitol Hill.

“I am also a military sexual assault survivor,” McSally said during a Senate Armed Services subcommittee hearing on sexual assault in the military. McSally also went on to say that she felt like the system in place hurt her as well, after she was raped by a superior office, according to CNN. “I too felt like the system raped me over again,” McSally continued.

Representative Martha McSally speaks as US President Donald Trump looks on during a “Make America Great” rally in Mesa, Arizona on October 19, 2018. (Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

The Arizona Republican was appointed to John McCain’s former Senate seat after Republican Sen. Jon Kyl announced his resignation from the U.S. Senate at the end of December. (RELATED: Martha McSally Will Be Appointed To John McCain’s Seat)

McSally, a retired Air Force Colonel and A-10 fighter pilot, was the first female to fly in combat. Before serving in the Senate, McSally served as a two-term Arizona congresswoman.

