AAF Coach Rules Out Signing Johnny Manziel

San Diego Fleet coach Mike Martz has officially ruled out signing Johnny Manziel.

There has been tons of speculation about whether or not Johnny Football would take a shot at the Alliance of American Football after getting booted from the CFL. Well, if he does, his shot won’t come with the Fleet this season. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Shows Off Arm Strength Amid Uncertain Football Future)

“For us, it doesn’t make sense because we’re so far along with what we do, by the time he’d learn what we do the season would be over,” Martz told the media late Tuesday.

San Diego Fleet head coach Mike Martz was asked by @TODDSTRAINNBCSD after practice if they would consider signing recently released CFL QB Johnny Manziel.

He said by the time he got everything down the season would be over.

Fleet recently lost QB Philip Nelson for the season. pic.twitter.com/71sfbNVHq9 — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) March 6, 2019

The point Martz is making is one that I’ve said before. The AAF is already halfway through its season, and Manziel doesn’t appear to be in any rush to sign with them.

If he wanted to do that, you’d think he would have done it the moment he left Canada. Instead, he’s taken his sweet time making any kind of move. (RELATED: NFL Executive Reportedly Thinks Johnny Manziel Will Sign With The Raiders)

Instead, he’s kind of just gone underground. That leads me believe he’s either holding out for the XFL or he believes there’s an NFL offer coming his way.

Either way, the AAF doesn’t look like an option for him right now. There just isn’t likely enough time at this point for him to learn an offense, take over a team and win at a high level with only a few weeks left in the season.

Judging from what I know about football, Martz’s comments and the timeline we’re working with, we can put the AAF on ice right now.

It’s too bad, too, because he could have helped the league generate even better TV ratings than they already have.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Feb 17, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

Now, we wait to see if my prediction is correct. I have a feeling it will be.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter