Prepare Early For Camping Season And Save Big On This 4-Person Coleman Tent

Hey Campers! Amazon has some great deals for you just in time for camping season.

For example, check out this Coleman Sundome 4-Person Tent. The 5 foot domed tent is 9 X 7 feet in size and can be up and ready to go in about 10 minutes. When you are done, it packs away just as quickly and can be easily reinserted into its included carrying case. The spacious interior allows occupants to move around and it sleeps four comfortably. To put that in perspective, you could put a queen size air mattress inside and still have room for your gear.

Normally $85, this tent is on sale for over $30 off for a limited time

In fact, the dome has built in storage pockets to help you keep your gear organized. The patented WeatherTec system includes a welded waterproof floor, inverted seams, durable coated Polyguard double thick fabric with anti-wicking thread, webbing and zippers. The sturdy frame with two shock-corded steel poles and Insta-clip pole attachments is built to sustain up to 35+ mile an hour winds. It is sure to keep everyone safe and dry during even the nastiest storm. It also features large windows and a ground vent to provide excellent ventilation.

The Variflo Cool-air port allows maximum airflow, preventing it from getting too hot and stuffy. It even has an E-port, making it possible to bring electrical power inside the tent. What more do you need? Besides, the Coleman name is synonymous with camping gear! Knowing that, it should come as no surprise the 2,166 Amazon reviews produce a overall 4.4-star rating. In fact, this tent is Amazon’s # 1 Best Seller in family camping tents.

Shop and browse big savings on Coleman tents and products while these deals last

Think about the fun you can have. Is it time to plan a guy’s get-away weekend? Maybe you are ready to take the kids on their first camping trip. Girls, who’s up for setting this up in the back yard for a low key “glamping” event.

Buy yours now and get ready to make some fun memories. The tent normally lists for $84.99, but you can get one now for only $53.





