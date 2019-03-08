REVIEW: ‘A Star Is Born’ Is A Great Movie

I finally got around to seeing “A Star is Born,” and it didn’t disappoint.

WARNING: There are going to be spoilers below. Consider yourself warned.

So, I had wanted to see this movie for a long time, but after the Oscars with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, I knew it was finally time.

The performance between the two of them during “Shallows” was simply insane.

The plot of the film is shockingly simple. Jack (Cooper) is a massive music star who builds up his eventual wife Ally (Gaga) to be the same after discovering her one night in a bar.

A bit far-fetched? Sure, but still a simple enough plot.

However, there’s very little about this movie that’s happy or uplifting. The entire thing revolves around Jack’s struggle with substance abuse and the impact it has on his life, marriage and relationships.

Again, it’s not a happy film. If you’re watching “A Star is Born” for some laughs, then you’re going to be greatly disappointed. (RELATED: ‘A Star Is Born’ Soundtrack Returns To Number One On Billboard 200)

However, it is a very powerful and impactful movie. It shines a spotlight on how debilitating alcoholism can be through the tale of music and the entertainment industry.

Plus, Gaga and Cooper are simply incredible on screen together.

I know that this genre of film is not my usual thing. I totally get it, and that’s why I was surprised by how much I enjoyed it. I couldn’t stop watching.

I had to know how the story of Jack and Ally would end. Well, I won’t spoil it for you, but it’s absolutely tragic.

If you haven’t seen this movie yet, then you should ASAP. Trust me, you won’t regret it.

P.S.: I had no idea Lady Gaga was such a good actress. She is insanely talented.

