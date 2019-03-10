Former Wisconsin Quarterback Alex Hornibrook Transfers To Florida State

Your first name

Alex Hornibrook has transferred to Florida State.

The former Wisconsin quarterback announced on his Instagram Sunday that he would play his final year of college football for the Seminoles. It comes only days after making a visit to the campus. (RELATED: Should Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For Wisconsin?)

I really didn’t expect Hornibrook to land at such a big program. He was 26-6 as a starter in Madison, which is impressive.

Still, I anticipated he’d land at a much smaller program. Going from the Badgers to FSU is a very solid move. (RELATED: Wisconsin Transfer Quarterback Alex Hornibrook Visits Florida State)

FSU had a down season last year, but they’re still a traditionally strong program.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Hornibrook (@alexhornibrook) on May 24, 2018 at 6:07pm PDT

Now, we’ll have to wait and see what he can do for FSU. The Seminoles need a quarterback, and they clearly felt like Hornibrook was their best option in the transfer market.

Welcome to the world of college football. One day you’re starting for a Big Ten powerhouse and the next season you’re playing in the ACC.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter