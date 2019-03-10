CONFIRMED: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Will Be Released Summer 2019

We now know for sure that the second season of “Yellowstone” will air on the Paramount Network this upcoming summer.

Yesterday, I wrote a piece wondering where the hell all the updates were for the second season of the Kevin Costner hit show. We’ve got literally nothing so far, for the most part.

Little did I know at the time that the show’s official Twitter account had responded to a fan Friday letting them know it’d be out summer 2019.

Can’t tell you the date yet, but can tell you for now it’s coming this Summer. Stay tuned! — Yellowstone (@yellowstone_tv) March 8, 2019

There you have it, folks. We finally have a release date. It’s not the specific date, but at least we now know the time window. (RELATED: The ‘Yellowstone‘ Season One Finale Was Electric [SPOILERS])

That’s a hell of a lot better than anything else we’ve gotten so far. I’m over here waiting on pins and needs for a trailer.

I’m glad that we at least have a rough time window to work with. I was seriously starting to panic over here with such little information out on the web.

It seemed like literally nobody knew anything about when the second season of the outstanding show would come out. Now, we know we’re only a few months away.

Am I happy with that? No, but it could be worse. At least now we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Keep checking back for updates on the show. I’ll keeping you guys up to date on everything I know. I can’t wait!

