Pink Hits Back After She’s Criticized For Family Dinnertime Shot

Pink hit back after she was criticized for sharing a recent photo of her and her family around the table at dinnertime while she’s on her “Beautiful Trauma” tour.

“At least twice a week on tour, we shut the door to the outside world and have family dinner,” the 39-year-old singer, born Alecia Beth Moore,” captioned her post on Instagram, along with a photo of her husband and children sitting around the table eating dinner. As you can see, it makes Jameson [2-year-old son] feel deep, deep joy.” (RELATED: Pink Hits Back At Report Saying She Canceled Her Concert To Relax At Beach [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Mar 7, 2019 at 4:58pm PST

In response, a person mentioned that she shut out the world, except for sharing all the info on the social media site.

“Shut the door to the outside world” and “except it’s posted on ig,” the person wrote.

“Yes I like to promote healthy stuff,” Pink responded. “I also like to remind people to stop being TOTAL D—– BAGS TOO. Consider this your reminder, F—-.”

While many cheered the singer’s comments, the person who called her out wrote back, “Well damn, I was coming to see ya Sunday in Nashville…still love the music.”

However, the idea that the person was a fan didn’t seem to impress the “Lady Marmalade” singer.

“That doesn’t change my answer,” Pink replied. “That just makes you confused.”

It was not the first time either the singer or Pink’s husband have dealt with comments about their parenting style. Neither one has ever held back their thoughts in response.