Pink’s Husband Hits Back After He Gets Slammed Over Clip Of Daughter Firing Rifle

Singer Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, hit back after he got attacked on social media for posting a video of their 7-year-old daughter Willow with a rifle learning how to shoot.

“Haven’t poked the parent police bear in a few days. Willz and I shooting the 22 rifle. She is getting pretty good,” the singer’s 43-year-old husband captioned his post on Instagram, along with the video of his daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Jan 30, 2019 at 4:30am PST

“Can hit a 12-inch pie plate from 30 yards,” he added. “Started her shooting at 3yrs old. For the record none of us hunt, just enjoy shooting for sport. I’m raising the kids with knowledge of firearms, how to handle them, shoot them, store them, and avoid them in uneducated hands.”

A short time later, responses came flooding in to the “What About Us” singer’s spouse’s post. Many praising him, including the conservative commentator, who is rarely shy about her thoughts, Dana Loesch.

“Awesome to see firearms education, parental responsibility, and safety in action. Respect. #Repost @hartluck,” Loesch captioned her post. (RELATED: Pink Hits Back At Report Saying She Canceled Her Concert To Relax At Beach [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dana Loesch (@dloesch) on Jan 30, 2019 at 2:34pm PST

“As a wife of a police officer and firearms instructor I would much rather teach them to respect and be familiar with the guns than to fear them. Curiosity at one point will happen and thanks to proper education your girl will already have knowledge. Good for you! Now that said medical professional in me says bravo for the ear protection,” another person wrote, praising Hart’s decision.

But not everyone agreed and let the singer’s husband know that they thought he was “glorifying guns.”

“There is absolutely no reason why a 3-year-old needs to be shooting a gun,” another follower wrote. “It is just indoctrinating the toxic American culture that guns are somehow ‘cool’ and a ‘hobby’…Maybe actually try to listen to all the people flooding your comment with an open mind instead of telling them to unfollow or block them. That in itself is so childish and change will never happen that way.”

It wasn’t long before Hart hit back and said he hoped people “do mimic” him and teach their kids “life skills” like firearm safety.

“I hope they do mimic me!” the former motocross rider replied. “I hope they spend quality time with their kids, teach them life skills, and education. I’m not sure where you live, but in America firearms are legal and not going away. So I choose to embrace it. Take the taboo out. Educate them so they don’t become a statistic. Many forms of shooting are an OLYMPIC sport.”