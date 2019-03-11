Tucker Carlson: ‘We Will Never Bow To The Mob’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson responded directly to Media Matters for America’s (MMFA) recent attempts to derail his program by unearthing comments he made over a decade ago on a shock-jock radio show.

“The great American outrage machine is a remarkable thing,” Carlson said in his opening segment. “One day you’re having dinner with your family, imagining everything is fine. The next, your phone is exploding with calls from reporters.”

The Fox News host didn’t “try to explain about words spoken in jest or taken out of context, or in any case bear no resemblance to what you think or actually want for the country,” but instead chose to diagram carefully the age-old tactics of leftists who have now turned their guns on him. (RELATED: Conservative Strike Back At Media Matter For Tucker Carlson Hit Job)

WATCH:



Carlson said:

You know the role you’re required to play. You are a sinner that needs the forgiveness of Twitter. So you show a statement of deep contrition, you apologize profusely for your transgressions, promise to be a better person going forward with the guidance of your patrician consultant companies and money to whatever organization claims to represent the people you supposedly offended. Then you sit back and brace for a wave and stories about your apology, all of which are simply pretext for attacking you again. In the end, you get fired, you lose your job. Nobody defends you. Your neighbors avert their gaze as you pull into the driveway. You are ruined.

While that tactic never works, the “one thing you can ever do,” according to Carlson, is “acknowledge the comic absurdity of the whole thing.”

“You can never laugh in the face of the mob,” he said, before proceeding to do just that.

You have to pretend the people yelling at you are somehow your moral superiors. You have to assume what they say they are mad about is what they are actually mad about. You have to take them at face value. You must pretend this is a debate about virtue and not about power. Your critics are arguing from principle and not from partisanship. No matter what they take from you in the end, you must continue to pretend that these things are true. You are bad, they are good, the system is on the level.

“But what if we stopped pretending for a minute?” he asked before arguing that the Left ultimately seeks power by silencing the opposition. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: America’s Elites Want ‘Immigration Without Limit’)

The Fox News host then criticized Republican leaders for being complicit in “calling for the destruction” of the latest mob target.

Liberals demanding “total conformity” have “been working hard to kill” his show, Carlson contended, adding that “one of the only places left in the United States where independent thoughts are allowed is right here, the opinion hours on this network.” (RELATED: Tucker Asked Jorge Ramos How Many Caravan Migrants He Planned To Take In – Things Got Awkward Fast)

Finally, Carlson thanked Fox News for its support and promised to “never bow to the mob,” “no matter what.”

First, Fox News is behind us as they have been since the very first day. Toughness is a rare quality in a TV network and we are grateful for that. Second, we’ve always apologized when we are wrong and will continue to do that. That’s what decent people do, they apologize. But we will never bow to the mob, ever, no matter what.

