Carson Wentz Reacts To The Eagles Trading For DeSean Jackson

Carson Wentz seems pretty happy DeSean Jackson is back on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles traded for their former star Monday with the Buccaneers. Jackson entered the league with the Eagles, and was great in Philadelphia.

Now, he’s a new weapon for Wentz to work with, and he couldn’t appear to be happier. The young gunslinger tweeted late Monday night, “I’ll just stand here and throw it as far as I can, you go ahead and just RUN…. how’s that sound @DeSeanJackson11 ??? Welcome back to Philly my man!” (RELATED: Eagles Teammates Say Carson Wentz Is ‘Selfish’)

I’ll just stand here and throw it as far as I can, you go ahead and just RUN…. how’s that sound @DeSeanJackson11 ??? Welcome back to Philly my man! — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) March 12, 2019

I’d be happy if I was in Wentz’s shoes too. Jackson is one of the best receivers in the game when he’s playing at his best.

The man is insanely fast, and the Eagles need as many weapons as they can find for Wentz. There’s no doubt that Wentz is the man of the future in Philly. (RELATED: Jacksonville Jaguars Sign Nick Foles, Contract Worth Up To $102 Million)

If you want him to succeed, then you have to put established guys around him.

Jackson is the perfect guy to put around Wentz. He gives him a deep threat right away in week one.

If I was an Eagles fan, I’d be pretty hyped right now. There might be some great things on the horizon.

