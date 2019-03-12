New York Mets Assign Tim Tebow To Triple-A In Syracuse

Tim Tebow won’t start the MLB season with the New York Mets.

ESPN reported the following Tuesday:

Tim Tebow was among the players optioned to minor league camp by the New York Mets on Tuesday. Tebow will likely begin the season at Triple-A Syracuse. He went 4-for-15 and had an RBI for the Mets in Grapefruit League action. The 31-year-old outfielder hit .273 with six homers and 36 RBIs at Double-A Binghamton in 2018, his second full season in the minors.

Is this great for Tebow? No. Obviously, everybody wants to be in the majors from day one, but that's not always an option.

However, it’s not the end of the world. If Tebow goes to Syracuse and crushes it, then he’s going to end up with the Mets.

New York didn’t sign him so that he could waste away riding buses all over the country.

Plus, the Florida Heisman winner is a ticket selling machine. If he makes it up to the big show, then you can guarantee that more eyeballs will be on the televisions and more butts will be in the seats.

The man moves the needle. That's just a fact.

The man moves the needle. That’s just a fact.

Personally, I’d love to see Tebow play for the Mets. He’s a great example of what can happen when you just keep grinding through adversity.

His NFL career didn’t go the way he wanted, but he didn’t give up on sports. You have to respect that kind of commitment and passion.