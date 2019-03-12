Today Is The 10-Year Anniversary Of Syracuse And UConn Going Into 6 Overtimes During The Big East Tourney

Today is the 10-year anniversary of one of the greatest college basketball games ever played.

On this day in 2009, Syracuse and UConn went into six overtimes during the Big East tournament. It is widely considered one of the greatest college basketball games, and it ended in a 127-117 victory for Jim Boeheim’s team.

A total of 209 shots and 93 free throws were taken during the game, which lasted several hours. Re-live the best moments below:

I remember exactly where I was when this game was happening. I was sitting in my buddy’s basement watching it just go into overtime after overtime wondering when it would end.

If my memory is correct, the game went past midnight central time where we were watching in Wisconsin. It almost seemed like God wanted the epic matchup to never end. (RELATED: LSU Upsets Kentucky On Wild Shot. Was It Offensive Goaltending?)

It was a classic case of it being so great that you don’t want either team to lose. When the clock hit zero and Syracuse was victorious, you still had no choice but to feel happy for UConn.

There’s no question in my mind at all that the epic Big East matchup will forever be remembered as one of the greatest games that we’ve ever seen. There’s nothing like a great overtime game that just doesn’t end.

I once played in a game that went into five overtimes in high school, and it was awesome. Exhausting? Sure, but such an adrenaline rush. Now, multiply that by about a billion, and that’s what Syracuse and UConn went through on that fateful night.

Pour one out for these two teams on the 10-year anniversary.

