Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest

Felicity Huffman reportedly deleted an Instagram post about being a “good enough” mom after she was arrested for her alleged part in a college admission scam.

“To all the moms out there, you’re all superheroes and you’re all good enough,” the 56-year-old actress captioned her social media post on Saturday, according to US Weekly Tuesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Felicity Huffman (@felicityhuffman) on Mar 5, 2019 at 1:51pm PST

“Don’t let anyone tell you differently. Treat yourself today…,” she reportedly added, along with a snapshot of a “Good Mom” coffee mug next to a notebook. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Earlier in the day, the “Desperate Housewives” star was reportedly arrested at gunpoint by multiple agents at her Los Angeles home. She later posted the $250,000 bond after he appearance in federal court, according to Page Six.

She is accused of paying $15,000 in bribes to boost her kid’s SAT score. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin And Felicity Huffman Charge In College Bribery Scam Investigation)

Huffman was arrested along with actress Lori Loughlin and “The Full House” star’s husband Mossimo Giannulli for their alleged part in the college admission bribery scam. Several dozen other people have, including college coaches, have been named in the national scam which alleges that parents paid up to $6.5 million in bribes to get their kids into elite universities.