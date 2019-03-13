LeBron James Throws Down Reverse Alley-Oop Against The Bulls

LeBron James pulled off a pretty cool dunk Tuesday night in a win over the Chicago Bulls.

The Lakers superstar threw down a reverse alley-oop on a lob tossed off the backboard by Josh Hart. For being on the wrong side of 30, King James had no problem displaying some serious athleticism. (RELATED: LeBron Jame s Appears To Bounce Ball Into TV Broadcast On Purpose)

Watch the awesome play below. It’s pretty impressive.

Lakers having fun again! pic.twitter.com/qc898IEMAE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 13, 2019

It’s too bad the Lakers weren’t playing with this kind of energy during the rest of the season. Their postseason chances are dead, LeBron’s first season in LA was an epic disaster but at least they’re impressive now.

Better late than never, I guess!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on Mar 12, 2019 at 6:11pm PDT

It should be interesting to see if LeBron is ever able to accomplish anything when in Los Angeles. You’d think it shouldn’t be overly difficult, but that’s apparently not the case at all. (RELATED: LeBron James Walks Off The Court Before Game Against The Bucks Is Over)

Again, this past season has been absolutely awful for them. It’s mind-boggling how bad the Lakers were. I’d feel bad for LeBron if he wasn’t busy acting like a petulant child out on the court.

Does LeBron not respect the media? OUR COLUMN: pic.twitter.com/0GnYFAEhDB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 4, 2019

They need to get him some serious help or these poor seasons in Los Angeles are just going to get put on repeat.

