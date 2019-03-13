Former Reagan Adviser Shreds Ocasio-Cortez For Racism Accusations

Former President Ronald Reagan adviser Mark Weinberg hit back at Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wednesday for alleging that some of Reagan’s policies were racist.

Ocasio-Cortez claimed during the SXSW conference over the weekend that Reagan “pitted white working class Americans against brown and black working-class Americans” and engaged in racist caricatures by talking about welfare queens. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Trashes Ronald Reagan)

In an interview with Fox News, Weinberg asserted that Ocasio-Cortez was lying about Reagan’s record and ought to “do her job” as opposed to throwing false jabs at a former president.

“I knew this man well for a really long time, and I can tell you he didn’t have a racist bone in his body, and it’s unfortunate that this congresswoman — a representative of Congress — is spending her time perpetuating old myths and telling lies instead of serving her constituents,” Weinberg asserted.

Weinberg noted that Reagan appointed Colin Powell to be the first black national security adviser in the country’s history and Lauro Cavazos to be the first Hispanic to hold a Cabinet post.

“There are a lot of the problems in the country that should have her attention — there are airplanes falling out of the sky, there are people cheating their ways into college, there are a lot of things going on,” Weinberg said. “[Her constituents] sent her to Washington to represent their interests, not to generate publicity for herself by taking cheap and dishonest shots. She should do her job.”

