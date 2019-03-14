Oddsmakers Set Win Over/Under For The Cleveland Browns At 8.5

The Cleveland Browns are expected to win a substantial amount of games in 2019.

According to oddsmakers at William Hill, the team’s win total is set at 8.5 for the upcoming season. As Darren Rovell pointed out, the Browns have only hit that mark three times since 1990. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

William Hill has set the Browns win total at 8.5. Since 1990, the franchise has only gone over 8.5 wins three times (2007, 2002, 1994) pic.twitter.com/ZuANyvWHvE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 14, 2019

My friends, do you hear that sound off in the distance? That’s the sound of the poor fans in Cleveland finally believing that they’re capable of winning.

These are people who have just been beaten, ran over and abused time and time again by their sports franchises. They’re the lovable losers. They know they’re going to suck, and so does everybody else. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Twitter Reactions To Odell Beckham Jr. Getting Traded To The Browns)

Yet, it looks like that’s all about to change.

I mean, folks, we’re talking playoff territory here if they hit nine or 10 wins. I can’t blame people for being optimistic.

The team traded for Odell Beckham Jr., they signed Kareem Hunt and the offense is stacked. There are plenty of things to smile about if you’re a fan of the Browns.

For many of them, it’ll be the first time they’ve probably ever smiled in their lives. What a pathetic city for the fans.

I actually hope the Browns do well. Let’s give those poor people something to cheer about for once in their lives.