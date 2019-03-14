Mother Accused In College Admissions Scandal Reportedly Just Co-Hosted Fundraiser For Gillibrand

A woman who has been caught up in the major college admissions scandal reportedly co-hosted a fundraising event for Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Jane Buckingham, who has been accused of paying $50,000 to get her son into the University of Southern California, reportedly co-hosted a party for Gillibrand at home in Beverly Hills on March 9, according to Page Six. The event was held to help fund Gillibrand’s exploratory 2020 presidential run.

Multiple celebrities were also reportedly at the fundraiser, including Will Ferrell, Harvard MBA and author Samantha Ettus and others. (RELATED: Hallmark Announces Decision To Drop Lori Loughlin From Network)

This all comes as Buckingham is under fire for the college admissions scheme, including multiple celebrities.

Gillibrand’s office directed The Daily Caller News Foundation to her campaign, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the event.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.