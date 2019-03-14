Nick Foles Writes Emotional Thank You To The Fans Of The Eagles

Nick Foles had an emotional message for fans of the Philadelphia Eagles after leaving the team.

The 2018 Super Bowl champion left the team for the Jaguars after scoring a massive deal in free agency. However, he’s not forgetting where it all started and the journey he’s been on, which ultimately resulted in a life-changing victory and a ring on his finger. (RELATED: Jacksonville Jaguars Sign Nick Foles, Contract Worth Up To $102 Million)

Foles wrote the following Wednesday in part for The Players’ Tribune when thanking the fans in Philly:

And then last but not least, I want to thank the city of Philadelphia, and Eagles fans everywhere. Because for as much of an honor as it’s been to play for this team and this city … the truest privilege has been over the last year, in the time since we won the Super Bowl — having Eagles fans share their stories with me. Having them remind me of how we didn’t just win the Super Bowl; we won the Eagles’ first Super Bowl ever. Getting to hear from Philly natives about how their father, or father’s father, or mother, or mother’s mother, cried tears of happiness after the game. Learning about how, for most people, rooting for the Eagles is more than a decision — it’s a birthright. It’s family. Philadelphia, thank you for welcoming me into yours. You will forever be a part of mine.

Foles really comes off as one of the nicest guys in all of sports. Most guys take the money and run. They see the dollar signs and bolt as quickly as they can.

He’s not leaving the Eagles because he wants to. The team can’t keep him and Wentz, and they chose to ride with the latter. That’s the choice the organization made, and now Foles is with the Jaguars.

Of course, he’s getting paid handsomely for it, but that’s not really the point here.

I hope Foles tears it up with the Jaguars. The man has certainly earned it. How many quarterbacks lead a team to the Super Bowl and then get relegated to the bench? Not many at all that I can think of.

He had a hell of a run in Philly, and it clearly meant a ton to him. Now, it’s time for him to go out and win games for the Jags.

Welcome to life in the NFL.