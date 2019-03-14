Pence Press Sec Blows Up Kamala Harris Claim That VP’s ‘No Women Alone’ Policy Hurts Women

Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary had some choice words for Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris regarding Pence’s “no women alone” policy.

Harris told NBC’s Andrea Mitchell that Pence’s well-known “no one-on-one meetings with women” rule would be detrimental for women, suggesting that by denying women the chance to meet with him one-on-one was the same as denying women the chance to meet with him at all. (RELATED: No Facts? No Problem: Feminists Attack VP Mike Pence And United Airlines For Sexism)

.@KamalaHarris on Pence: I disagree when he suggests it’s not possible to have meetings with women alone by himself. I think that’s ridiculous, the idea that you would deny a professional woman the opportunity to have a meeting with the VP is outrageous. #AMR — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) March 14, 2019

WATCH:

Farah quickly fired back at Harris, saying, “Hi, @SenKamalaHarris: I’m a female Senior Advisor to Mike Pence [and] am wondering why you are repeating this false claim? He’s elevated women to positions of leadership throughout his career [and] relies on their advice [and] counsel. Get your facts straight.”

Hi, @SenKamalaHarris: I’m a female Senior Advisor to Mike Pence & am wondering why you are repeating this false claim? He’s elevated women to positions of leadership throughout his career & relies on their advice & counsel. Get your facts straight. https://t.co/oCTHKQpcdn — Alyssa Farah (@VPPressSec) March 14, 2019

Pence has received a fair amount of criticism, primarily from Democrats, since a 2002 interview with The Hill resurfaced in which the former Indiana governor said he “never eats alone with a woman other than his wife and that he won’t attend events featuring alcohol without her by his side, either.”

