Celebrate Alexandra Daddario’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Alexandra Daddario’s birthday on Saturday.

In honor of the 33-year-old actress' day, we scoured the internet to find her hottest and most unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in New York City, “The Layover” star got her first big break in the entertainment business when she was only 16 and landed a part on the hit ABC daytime drama series, “All My Children” in 2002. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Soon she would score the role as Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson series from 2010-2013. But it wasn’t until she landed the part in “San Andreas” in 2015 alongside superstars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson that she would become a household name. And the rest, as they say is history. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

During her career she’s appeared on the big and small screen dozens of times, including in the 2017 “Baywatch” film based off the popular TV series. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

On top of all that talent, she's gorgeous too. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her most jaw-dropping looks and let us know if you agree.

Here's to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Alexandra!