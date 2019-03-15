Missouri Rep. Proposes Legislation Requiring ‘Every Resident’ Aged 18-34 To Own An AR-15

Republican Missouri State Rep. Andrew McDaniel proposed legislation that would require every citizen of the state to own an AR-15.

House Bill No. 1108, titled the “McDaniel Militia Act,” would mandate and offer tax credits to every person between the ages of 18 and 34 who is legally allowed to possess a firearm and possesses not just any weapon, but one based on the ArmaLite, Inc. AR-15 design.

Citizens are given one year to obtain an AR-15 under the bill, and they are only allowed to sell an AR-15 if they own another one. (RELATED: One Of Georgia’s Safest Cities REQUIRES Its Citizens To Own A Gun)

“Every resident of this state shall own at least one AR-15. Any person who qualifies as a resident on August 28, 2019, and who does not own an AR-15 shall have one year to purchase an AR-15,” the bill reads. “Any resident qualifies as a resident after August 28, 2019, and does not own an AR-15 shall purchase an AR-15 no later than one year after qualifying as a resident.”

McDaniel, however, is fully aware that this bill has zero chance of passing. Instead, the Missouri lawmaker hopes to “make a point on mandates in general,” according to Fox4KC.

HB1108, along with another bill that simply requires adults to legally possess a firearm and offers tax credits for doing so, “points out the absurdity of the opposite side” in the gun debate, whose gun control proposals “add more requirements and barriers for law-abiding citizens.” (RELATED: Female VA State Senator Open Carries On House Floor — Calls Gun Her ERA)

McDaniel, a former sheriff’s deputy, simply sees his bills as a way to “get back at them.” Should the bill actually move forward, the lawmaker would strip out the other aspects of the bill and focus on the tax credits, Fox4KC reported.

