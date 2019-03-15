Oakland Raiders Cut Jordy Nelson After Paying Him $3 Million

The Oakland Raiders made a bizarre roster decision with Jordy Nelson.

Nelson was cut late Thursday afternoon, but it came at an extremely high price for the team. According to Ian Rapoport, he was paid $3 million before getting cut loose.

This is true. The #Raiders paid WR Jordy Nelson $3M… then released him. https://t.co/WzhleGOxkW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2019

Seriously, what were the Raiders thinking here? It makes less than zero sense to pay a guy $3 million and then send him packing.

If you’re going to dump a guy into the free agency market, then you might as well do it before guaranteed money gets kicked in.

I love Gruden, but this was an insanely stupid decision for whoever made it.

As for Nelson, he won’t be a free agent very long, and I’ve already heard from plenty of Packers fans that they want him back.

That seems like a very likely outcome if they can get him for cheap. Considering he just got a fat payday from the Raiders, he might be willing to give his former team a discount. (RELATED: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Says He Won’t Get Surgery On His Knee)

As much as I hate Green Bay, it would be fun to see Jordy and Aaron Rodgers back together.

As I’ve said many times, the NFL is an unpredictable world, and this is just the latest example. It doesn’t get much crazier than paying a guy millions only to cut him loose.