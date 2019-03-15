Republicans Propose Resolution To Condemn Anti-Semitism And Omar

Four Republicans have proposed a new House Resolution specifically calling out Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar on Thursday for previous comments she’s made about Israel.

Reps. Greg Steube, Jim Sensenbrenner, Jeff Duncan and Louie Gohmert brought the resolution forward to condemn many of Omar’s previous comments about Israel that have gained negative attention as well as how Democratic leadership handled her most recent remarks.

It mentions Omar’s now-deleted 2012 tweet in which she accused Israel of having “hypnotized the world.” She doubled down on this tweet before eventually apologizing for it. (RELATED: Omar Addresses The Now-Deleted AIPAC Tweet That Sparked Backlash)

The text of the resolution, first reported by the Washington Examiner, also brings up more recent comments that Omar has made since being sworn into office.

In February, the Minnesota congresswoman accused the pro-Israel lobbying group American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) of buying pro-Israel support from American politicians in a tweet. She apologized for how she said it but not for bringing up “the problematic role of lobbyists” in politics. Omar was rebuked by both parties.

“Instead of specifically addressing the persistent anti-Semitic remarks made by my colleague, House Democrats chose last week to make a mockery of this institution by giving her troubling behavior yet another pass,” said Congressman Steube in a statement.

Omar’s most recent remark that received backlash — accusing members of Congress of having a “dual loyalty” with the United States and Israel — was also referenced in the document.

Lastly, it goes on to condemn Speaker Pelosi and Democratic Party leadership for their handling of the incident.

“Democratic leadership failed to primarily and directly address Representative Omar’s anti-Semitic remarks in a resolution that should have been specifically about anti-Semitism so as to address the rising threat thereof,” the resolution reads in part.

This resolution comes slightly over a week after the House passed a resolution in response to Omar’s comments condemning bigotry against “African Americans, Latinos, Native Americans, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and other people of color, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, the LGBTQ community, immigrants and others,” without specifically naming Omar. (RELATED: Omar Facing More Accusations Of Anti-Semitism)

The original resolution passed with a vote of 407-23, with all 23 “Nays” coming from Republicans. Many of them cited their beliefs that the final draft of the resolution no longer accomplished the goal they set out to reach — a condemnation of Omar’s comments and of anti-Semitism in general.

Reps. Steube, Duncan and Gohmert all voted against the first resolution.

