Resolution Condemning Anti-Semitism Reportedly Doesn’t Mention Omar

The House resolution condemning anti-Semitism reportedly does not mention Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, even though it was written largely in response to her recent comments.

Politico reported Monday that House Democratic leaders plan on bringing the resolution to the floor Wednesday because of the backlash Omar has faced. (RELATED: ADL Calls For Resolution Condemning Anti-Semitism Following Rep. Omar’s Comments)

Omar stoked adverse reaction with comments she made regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict and the “dual loyalty” she feels like members of Congress have to Israel. Many of her colleagues, including some on the Foreign Affairs Committee with her, have condemned her statements.

NEW TEXT of resolution condemning anti-semitism in response to ⁦@IlhanMN⁩’s recent comments pic.twitter.com/OQ7P3lFADW — Eliza Collins (@elizacollins1) March 4, 2019



The resolution, which was first reported by Eliza Collins of USA Today, does not mention Omar by name, but does reference the “dual loyalty” trope.

The resolution reads, in part:

Whereas the definition further includes “accusing Jewish citizens of being more loyal to Israel, or to the alleged priorities of Jews worldwide, than to the interests of their own nations;” Whereas the myth of dual loyalty, including allegations that Jews should be suspected of being disloyal neighbors or citizens, has been used to marginalize and persecute the Jewish people for centuries for being a stateless minority.

It continues:

Whereas accusing Jews of dual loyalty because they support Israel, whether out of a religious connection, a commitment to Jewish self-determination after millennia of persecution, or an appreciation for shared values and interests, suggests that Jews cannot be patriotic Americans and trusted neighbors.

The resolution also comes the same day Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler accused Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan of anti-Semitism for replacing the “S” in “Steyer” with a “$” in a tweet about billionaire Tom Steyer. Neither of them are named in the bill either.

The House voted on a resolution in January condemning and censuring Republican Iowa Rep. Steve King for suggesting that “white supremacy and white nationalism as acceptable in today’s society.” The resolution names King in its title and body.

