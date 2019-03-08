‘A Spineless, Watered Down Shame’: Republicans Blast ‘Sham’ Anti-Hate Resolution

A resolution condemning hatred in all forms passed the House Thursday, but 23 Republicans voted against it, calling it “watered down” and “a sham.”

H.R. 183 was originally intended as a reprimand for a series of anti-Semitic comments from freshman Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, but it never named her specifically and was broadened before the final vote to include hatred against a number of other groups. (RELATED: Dems Add More Groups To Anti-Hate Resolution At Last Minute)

The final list included (but was not limited to):

Latinos

Asian-Americans

Pacific Islanders

LGBT

African-Americans

Native Americans

other people of color

Jews

Muslims

Hindus

Sikhs

immigrants

The Republicans who voted against the resolution were quickly accused of expressing hatred against any or all of those groups listed for refusing to support the measure.

All the Republicans who voted AGAINST the anti-hate resolution pic.twitter.com/1DHszREDKz — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) March 7, 2019



Freshman New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has staunchly defended Omar and her comments, attacked those who voted against the resolution, asking, “Where’s the outrage?”

Where’s the outrage over the 23 GOP members who voted NO on a resolution condemning bigotry today? Oh, there’s none? Did they get called out, raked over, ambushed in halls and relentlessly asked why not? No? Okay. Got it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 8, 2019

But those Republicans were happy to answer for their votes anyway, and most of them did so without even being asked.

Most argued that the resolution failed to accomplish its original objective of reprimanding Omar because it didn’t name her specifically and watered down her offense by making it part of a broader list. (RELATED: What’s Happening Is ‘Really Scary’: Meghan McCain Breaks Down Over Omar Comments)

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert

Hatred for the children of Israel is a very special kind of hatred that should never be watered down.” https://t.co/kOmGDc7LoC — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) March 7, 2019

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs

Following repeated anti-Semitic rhetoric from Rep Omar, House Democrats produced a watered-down resolution that said virtually nothing. I voted against the resolution because Democrats are rationalizing & protecting this anti-Semitic behavior. STATEMENT: https://t.co/mO1FZMiRqd — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) March 8, 2019

Colorado Rep. Ken Buck

Following repeated anti-Semitic remarks, Democrats produced a resolution that was so watered-down, it failed to address a very real problem. I voted against the resolution that was nothing more than a political exercise. Read my full statement HERE: https://t.co/xECK8X4Ain — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) March 8, 2019

North Carolina Rep. Ted Budd

.@RepLeeZeldin, @EliseStefanik & I introduced a different resolution that ACTUALLY condemns anti-Semitism. And it names names.https://t.co/e51f2mkDGr — Ted Budd (@RepTedBudd) March 7, 2019

Texas Rep. Michael Burgess

The U.S. Constitution guarantees certain inalienable rights – including the freedom to practice the religion of one’s choice. As Members of Congress, we must hold ourselves to the highest standards & stand together to protect the rights of our fellow Americans. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/pdWCb40lFI — Michael Burgess, MD (@michaelcburgess) March 7, 2019

Rep. Liz Cheney (WY)

Today, I voted against the Democrats’ sham resolution – it was designed to protect anti-Semitic bigotry. My full statement below: pic.twitter.com/hyWJg0Qrcn — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) March 7, 2019

New York Rep. Chris Collins

After reading the final resolution I did not feel it was strong enough in support of Israel, the only true democracy in the Middle East, and that is why I voted no. — Rep. Chris Collins (@RepChrisCollins) March 7, 2019

Texas Rep. Mike Conaway

Anti-Semitism, racism, white supremacy, and hateful speech have no place in the House of Representatives. House Democrats must take bigotry of all kinds seriously, not just instances that fit their progressive liberal agenda. pic.twitter.com/zgKdIsXu1Y — Mike Conaway (@ConawayTX11) March 8, 2019

Arkansas Rep. Rick Crawford

(3/3) This hurried bill, that went through multiple iterations, simply did more to diminish that member’s hateful, ongoing rhetoric and further insult those who her comments have targeted.” — Rep Rick Crawford (@RepRickCrawford) March 8, 2019

South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar

Without naming the offender, the chastisement is an empty gesture. I voted “no” to the watered down resolution. It’s time for Democrats to take real action against these anti -Jewish remarks. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) March 7, 2019

New York Rep. Pete King

Voted NO on politically correct weakened Resolution which failed to specifically condemn recent hateful anti-Semitic statements by Member of Congress. Shameful backdown. Resolution replete w so much moral equivalency to mean nothing. Sad day for Congress. Victory for hate speech! — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) March 7, 2019

Flordia Rep. Greg Steube

My statement on H. Res. 183: pic.twitter.com/FCbzN1dpdL — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) March 7, 2019

New York Rep. Lee Zeldin

Double standard & moral equivalency w HRes183 is a spineless, watered down shame. If a GOP member peddled Omar’s anti-Semitism, this res would’ve named them, forcefully focused solely on anti-Semitism, & that Member would be removed from @HouseForeign https://t.co/A3xRwQ3Zxi — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) March 7, 2019

Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie — who also voted no — took the argument to the next level, referencing the one group that Congress can’t seem to get the votes to protect: babies who are born alive after surviving abortion attempts. (RELATED: House Democrats Refuse Eight Times In A Row To Protect Babies Who Survive Abortions)

Now that the resolution protects just about every group on the planet, can we add “babies on the day of their birth” as a protected class? https://t.co/ABxB6TgCND — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 7, 2019

Other no votes included Reps. Mo Brooks, Doug LaMalfa, Steven Palazzo, Mike Rogers, Chip Roy, Mark Walker and Ted Yoho. Republican Iowa Rep. Steve King voted “present.”

