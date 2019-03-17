Trump Says Shep Smith, Fox News Weekend Hosts Should Be Working At CNN

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that Fox News host Shepard Smith should be working at CNN along with two of the network’s weekend anchors, Arthel Neville and Leland Vittert.

He also wondered if the two weekenders were “trained by CNN” before the network’s “ratings collapse.”

“Were @FoxNews weekend anchors, @ArthelNeville and @LelandVittert, trained by CNN prior to their ratings collapse?” Trump tweeted. “In any event, that’s where they should be working, along with their lowest rated anchor, Shepard Smith!”

While the president’s reason for criticizing Neville and Vittert was unclear, Shepard Smith has long drawn the ire of conservative Fox News viewers. Last year, the anchor finished dead last by a mile in a Daily Caller poll of favorite Fox News anchors. (RELATED: Rep. Matt Gaetz Goes On CNN And Burns Shepard Smith’s Caravan Analysis)

