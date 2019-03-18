7 Big Ten Teams Made Bowl Games And The NCAA Tournament This Season

The Big Ten has another accomplishment to hang on the wall.

The conference led the country with the most teams to make the NCAA basketball tournament and to make a football bowl game. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Iowa, Ohio State and Minnesota all made both. No other conference had more than five teams.

29 schools made a bowl and the NCAA Tournament this year:

Big Ten: MICH, MSU, PUR, WISC, Iowa, OSU, MINN

SEC: UK, AUB, LSU, MSST, UF

ACC: UVA, Duke, VT, CUSE

AAC: HOU, CIN, UCF, TEM

Big 12: ISU, OU, BAY

Pac-12: ASU, ORE, WASH

MWC: NEV, USU

MAC: BUFF — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) March 18, 2019

Oh man, do you hear that noise off in the distance? That’s the sound of millions and millions of SEC fans losing their minds, and I couldn’t be happier.

Look, I know that I rag on the SEC on a routine basis, but it’s only because they deserve it. The people down there are great. Don’t get me wrong. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Al abama For National Title)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Jan 1, 2019 at 7:32pm PST

People in SEC country are incredible. I love all of them. They’re awesome and the women are hot. Having said that, nothing is more fun than watching them explode with jealousy.

Here’s the deal, folks. If you don’t want the Big Ten rubbing it in your face and laughing at you, then have more teams in the big dance and in bowl games. It’s really that simple. This isn’t rocket science.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 17, 2019 at 4:09pm PDT

As for the big boys in the Big Ten, we just continue to dominate. When the lights come on, you either perform or fade away. There are no other options.

As for my fellow Midwestern people, let’s enjoy watching our teams stomp all over people in a few days. It’s going to be fun!

