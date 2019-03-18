Big Ten Gets The Most March Madness Tournament Teams With 8 In The Field

The Big Ten showed up and showed out on Selection Sunday.

Eight teams from the conference were selected for the tournament, which led the way and is a record for the league, according to the NCAA. The ACC and SEC both put seven teams into the NCAA tournament. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Basketball (@michiganstatebasketball) on Mar 17, 2019 at 7:09pm PDT

The B1G is represented by Michigan State, Purdue, Michigan, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State and Wisconsin. (RELATED: Duke Favored To Win March Madness, Gonzaga And Virginia Follow)

If that’s not a strong group of teams, then I just don’t know what is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 16, 2019 at 11:00am PDT

Stop me if you’ve heard this story before. Everybody doubted the Big 10 all year. Everybody overlooked us because we weren’t a sexy conference with our style of play and then we showed up when it matters.

It’s a story as old as time, and it’s one that I never get tired of hearing or seeing play itself out.

It’s almost like people involved in the B1G fandom pride ourselves for having a chip on our shoulders. We damn well should given how little respect we get for the product we put out and results we actually get. (RELATED: Watch Wisconsi n Beat Kentucky In The 2015 Final Four)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Men’s Basketball (@umichbball) on Mar 17, 2019 at 2:02pm PDT

Of course, it’s now time to go out and ball against the best teams in the country. None of this will matter if we go out and get smacked in the first round of the tournament.

You can see the whole bracket below, and analyze all the games for yourself.

Here’s the full 2019 NCAA Tournament Bracket. https://t.co/swOQXaNKCM Let the Madness begin. pic.twitter.com/yrm2h7UtiL — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 17, 2019

As for those of us repping B1G schools, it’s good to know the committee got it right. Now, we march towards chaos and a championship.

God bless this beautiful sport and country.