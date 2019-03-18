Student Who Accosted Chelsea Clinton ‘Disappointed’ To See Omar Support Two-State Solution

The New York University (NYU) student who partly blamed Chelsea Clinton for the New Zealand mosque shootings also expressed her displeasure Monday with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar for supporting a two-state solution.

NYU senior Leen Dweik quote-tweeted Omar’s tweet, which reads, “When it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, we must fight for self-determination, security and people for both peoples. That’s why I support a two-state solution,” adding that she is “very disappointed w[ith] this, two-state is neither viable nor just.”

Omar’s tweet was a part of a thread detailing her foreign policy stances that she also addressed in a Friday op-ed with The Washington Post.

Dweik was one of the activists who confronted Clinton at the school’s vigil for those killed in New Zealand on Friday, claiming that her rhetoric toward Omar led to the attack. Dweik’s criticism of Clinton was in response to the comments Clinton made against Omar last month after the Minnesota congresswoman accused the pro-Israel lobbying group American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) of buying pro-Israel support.

Clinton tweeted to Omar in response to the accusation, saying, “Co-signed as an American. We should expect all elected officials, regardless of party, and all public figures to not traffic in anti-Semitism.” (RELATED: House Overwhelmingly Approves Motion To Condemn Anti-Semitism Amid Omar Fallout)

Omar’s comments were widely criticized by members of both political parties, and she eventually apologized and deleted the tweet.

