Unearthed Cory Booker Tweets Reveal Bizarre Relationship With Sleep, Coffee And Recycled Jokes

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has a complicated relationship with sleep — and coffee — according to a series of tweets unearthed Monday. And he’s not above using the same joke more than once. Or more than 10 times.

Writer Anna Fitzpatrick discovered the tweets in what initially appeared to be an effort to explain why 10-year-old tweets should not be used to judge presidential candidates.

“we should vet every presidential candidate but digging up their tweets from 2009 is a low blow. every tweet from 2009 is bad,” she tweeted.

we should vet every presidential candidate but digging up their tweets from 2009 is a low blow. every tweet from 2009 is bad. — Anna Fitzpatrick (@bananafitz) March 18, 2019

She then made an example of Booker, citing a 2009 tweet in which he lamented a lack of sleep. “‘Sleep’ and I broke up a few nights ago. I’m dating ‘Coffee’ now. She’s Hot!”

this is what im talking about https://t.co/Y2GsK1hGEr — Anna Fitzpatrick (@bananafitz) March 18, 2019

But then Fitzpatrick realized that Booker had repeated the same joke just two years ago.

wait this one is from 2017 its fair game https://t.co/4dWZnyaCXe — Anna Fitzpatrick (@bananafitz) March 18, 2019

That’s when she realized there might just be a pattern. (RELATED: Cory Booker Confirms He’s Dating, And The Rumor Mill Points To A Hollywood Actress)

2009, again off limits https://t.co/QvB5UTXP6F — Anna Fitzpatrick (@bananafitz) March 18, 2019

Booker, who recently tossed his hat into the ring for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, also announced some personal news: he has severed ties with both coffee and sleep, and is currently seeing actress Rosario Dawson.

