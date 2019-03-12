FLASHBACK: Watch Wisconsin Beat Kentucky In The 2015 Final Four

March Madness is only days away, and there’s one perfect way to celebrate.

During the 2015 Final Four, undefeated Kentucky met a brick wall that we like to call the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Wildcats thought they could run us out of the gym as they prepared for a national title. In the world of Herb Brooks, they had “another thing coming.”

My beloved Badgers took it too Kentucky all night. I’ll never forget that night as I watched Wisconsin beat the previously unbeaten Kentucky team 71-64.

My friends, if you ever want to know what Heaven is like, I think I experienced it in a Madison bar that crisp April night.

The beer was flowing, the women were down to party and, most importantly, I watched the greatest basketball game in the history of the program. (RELATED: Wisconsi n Blows Out Iowa 65-45, Khalil Iverson Throws Down Big Dunk)

There aren’t too many things that bind us all together, but college basketball is certainly one of them. At the very least, I don’t want to be friends with anybody who doesn’t love the sport.

Why would I want to be? Life is too short to spend time with people who hate basketball. To all the people who were with me that night, it was a ride we won’t soon forget. I probably shouldn’t have called my parents while tanked, but oh well.

Finally, I’m not going to bring up how the refs absolutely screwed us against Duke. A more bitter David Hookstead would remind everybody how they stole a ring from us. A less mature Hookstead holding a grudge would remind everybody of that fact. Luckily, that’s not who I am these days, so there’s no need to bring it up.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter