Facebook Temporarily Blocks White House Social Media Director

White House social media director Dan Scavino Jr. was temporarily blocked from making public Facebook comments on Monday evening.

Scavino posted a screenshot of the ban with the caption, “Dear Facebook—

AMAZING. WHY ARE YOU STOPPING ME from replying to comments followers have left me – on my own Facebook Page!!?? People have the right to know. Why are you silencing me??? Please LMK! Thanks.”

The ban itself claimed that “some of your comments have been reported as spam,” and that “to avoid getting blocked again,” he should “make sure your posts are in line with the Facebook Community Standards.”

The message from Facebook does not specify which comments were flagged or what standard they had violated.

Facebook has recently faced accusations of censoring individuals, the majority of whom are conservatives, but not exclusively. Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has advocated for breaking up what she believes is Facebook and Amazon’s monopoly. Her ads which called for splitting up the social media monopoly on Facebook were briefly taken down.

Addressing the ban, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted, “As I’ve been saying. This is a disgusting abuse of power, and of course it only goes one way.”

Last month, Facebook briefly deleted two pages for Raheem Kassam, an opinion writer for The Daily Caller and a former chief adviser to United Kingdom Independence Party leader Nigel Farage.

Neither Facebook or Scavino Jr. responded to requests for comment.

