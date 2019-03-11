Facebook Drops Elizabeth Warren’s Anti-Big Tech Campaign Ad

Facebook removed several ads Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign published on the company’s social media platform, Politico reported Monday.

The ads, which Warren’s campaign placed on the platform Friday, promoted the Massachusetts senator’s plan to break up what she believes is Facebook and Amazon’s monopoly. Nearly a dozen other campaign ads addressing her proposal to slam tech companies were not affected.

“Three companies have vast power over our economy and our democracy. Facebook, Amazon, and Google” reads one of the ads. “We all use them. But in their rise to power, they’ve bulldozed competition, used our private information for profit, and tilted the playing field in their favor.”

Her proposal would impose new rules on tech companies with $25 billion or more in annual ad revenue, forcing various Silicon Valley companies to reduce their hold on online commerce. The plan also aims to curtail mergers between companies like Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Announces Plans To Break Up Facebook And Other Big Tech Companies)

Warren also wants to make it difficult for Google, Facebook, and other Silicon Valley giants to merge, thus hurting their business models.

Forcing Google to abandon mergers with the likes of DoubleClick, for instance, would seriously harm its ability to pull in revenue. Separating the company from its ad business would make Google ads much less valuable. Warren’s proposal would also prevent Amazon from selling its own products through its platform.

Warren, who announced a White House bid in February, has not yet responded to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment about Facebook’s decision to ding the senator’s ads.

Follow Chris White on Facebook and Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.