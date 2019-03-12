Liz Warren Responds After Facebook Removes And Then Restores Her Campaign Ads

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren blasted Facebook Monday night after the mega social media company removed and then quickly restored her anti-big tech campaign ads.

“Curious why I think FB has too much power?” she wrote on Twitter. “Let’s start with their ability to shut down a debate over whether FB has too much power. Thanks for restoring my posts. But I want a social media marketplace that isn’t dominated by a single censor. #BreakUpBigTech.”

Curious why I think FB has too much power? Let’s start with their ability to shut down a debate over whether FB has too much power. Thanks for restoring my posts. But I want a social media marketplace that isn’t dominated by a single censor. #BreakUpBigTech https://t.co/UPS6dozOxn — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 11, 2019

The ads, which Warren’s campaign submitted on March 8, promoted the Massachusetts senator’s plan to break up what she believes is Facebook and Google’s monopoly. Facebook said in a statement Monday that the promos violated company policy because the included its logo. Executives restored the promos to kick-start robust debate. (RELATED: Facebook Drops Elizabeth Warren’s Anti-Big Tech Campaign Ad)

Warren seeks to impose new rules on tech companies with $25 billion or more in annual ad revenue, forcing Facebook and Google, among others, to reduce their hold on the online market. The plan also aims to curtail mergers between companies like Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp.

Warren announced a presidential bid in February.

