NFL Legend Joe Thomas Shows Off Massive Weight Loss

NFL legend Joe Thomas continues to look unrecognizable since leaving the league.

Thomas retired after an incredible career with the Cleveland Browns, and he doesn’t look anything like himself during his days as a superstar lineman.

In fact, it’s actually a bit jarring to see the difference a year can make. Take a look below at a photo shared by Andrew Hawkins. (RELATED: Former Wisconsin Badgers And Cleveland Browns Star Joe Thomas Inducted Into College Football Hall Of Fame)

Use the Retweet button as a round of applause for @joethomas73 incredible transformation. pic.twitter.com/JkquDuRRN4 — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) March 17, 2019

I honestly don’t understand how it’s possible to look so different in such a short period of time. I guess getting off of the NFL diet plan must make a big difference.

There’s no doubt in my mind that linemen absolutely pig out when they’re playing. Now, he’s looking like he’s a middle linebacker instead of the greatest blocker in the history of football.

“Hey Alexa, play Reunited by Peaches & Herb.” New #ThomaHawk episode dropping later today : https://t.co/GuTZpThPra pic.twitter.com/gTocivs0EO — The ThomaHawk Show (@ThomaHawkShow) March 15, 2019

I hope Thomas is enjoying retirement. He’s certainly earned it after what he put his body through for the Browns.

Plus, his podcast “The ThomaHawk Show” is incredibly entertaining. I’d suggest you all give it a chance if you haven’t seen or heard it already.

Good for Thomas. I’m not sure how many people could have done that transformation.

