See The First Pictures Of Johnny Manziel Practicing With The Memphis Express

Johnny Manziel hit the practice field with the Memphis Express for the first time Monday.

Johnny Football joined the team in the AAF late Saturday night after getting booted out of the CFL. In photos released by the team, Manziel was wearing a No. 2 jersey and appeared to be going through some kind of throwing drill. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Signs With The Memphis Express In The AAF)

Take a look at both of them below:

View this post on Instagram

We’re moving along nicely as Manziel and the Express prepare for the first game with him on the roster, which will be Sunday night against the Birmingham Iron on the NFL Network.

Given how bad the Express are as an organization, don’t be surprised if he plays right away. I’m not saying that he’d be ready for it, but Memphis has to keep the door on that option completely open.

I honestly have no idea what to expect when he takes the field, but I know people will be watching. That’s what people care about.

They want to hype the league as much as possible, and putting Johnny Football on the field will get the job done. I can guarantee that fact. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Shows Off Arm Strength)

People still love to watch the Texas A&M legend get to work.

View this post on Instagram

I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds! Should be fun.

