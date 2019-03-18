MSNBC Guest: Fox News Is The ‘Singular Cause’ Of ‘Hate’

A guest on MSNBC said that Fox News was the “single cause” of hateful discourse, during a Monday afternoon debate on the responsibility of social media platforms when it comes to their live streaming services.

Jeff Jarvis, a professor at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York (CUNY), brought up Fox News in a discussion about how the New Zealand shooter used Facebook Live to document the attack and how social media platforms should prevent it from happening in the future. (RELATED: New Zealand Mosque Shootings Take At Least 49 Lives)

WATCH:

“Okay, fine. But don’t we talk all about how public discourse and civility has gone out the window? Part of that is because we’re abandoning basic standards of civility,” Ruhle said.

“Part of that is the business we are in right here. I don’t say MSNBC because you guys are nice and I like you all. But there’s a certain other network a few blocks away that really manufactured hate and fear in this country,” Jarvis replied. “To my mind, Fox News is the single cause — singular cause of this kind of hate and discourse.”

“But is that because you don’t support what their views are,” Ruhle followed up.

“No, because I watched my own family members be brainwashed by this. I watched the hate and fear coming out,” Jarvis explained. “I think probably what we need is not so much journalism, but mass psychology. The problem we talk about the base all the time. We all cover the base. What are we covering? We’re covering their anger. Their desire to see things like this, it just feeds into a desire that already exists. That’s the bigger problem.”

