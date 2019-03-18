‘Riverdale’ Creator Opens Up About Luke Perry’s Character’s Death

“Riverdale” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said Luke Perry’s death will be addressed on-screen through his character, Fred Andrews.

Perry passed away after a massive stroke on March 4 leaving tons of fans shocked and broken-hearted. Aguirre-Sacasa sat down with Entertainment Tonight on Sunday and talked about Perry’s death. (RELATED: Luke Perry Reportedly Dead After ‘Massive’ Stroke)

Viewers of “Riverdale” will see the death of Fred Andrews in the next season, but no official decision has been made regarding how it will happen.

“You know, honestly, we are, I think, all still in shock and are still processing and grieving,” Aguirre-Sacasa told ET. “We know we have to address it in some way, but we’re giving ourselves a little bit of time and space before we figure out the best way to honor him.”

Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that Perry will always be remembered in each episode.

“Luke was, is, and will always be a big part of Riverdale,” Aguirre-Sacasa told ET. “We’re kind of a family and when a loss like this happens, you carry it always. It changes and hopefully becomes a little less painful as time goes by, but you’re changed.”

“There are still a few more episodes that have Luke in them, so we’re glad to share those,” Aguirre-Sacasa said.