Luke Perry Reportedly Dead After ‘Massive’ Stroke

“Beverly Hills, 90210” star Luke Perry has reportedly passed away after suffering from a “massive” stroke March 27. Perry was 52.

Perry passed away Monday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California surrounded by his family, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Perry had been sedated following his stroke to help his brain heal, but never recovered. (RELATED: Luke Perry Hospitalized After Massive Stroke)

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning,”Perry’s representative told The Hollywood Reporter. “No further details will be released at this time.”

Perry started his career in the ’80s but became super famous after playing Dylan McKay on “Beverly Hills, 90210”. He most recently was playing the role of Archie Andrews’ dad on “Riverdale“.

Perry was recently filmed for a role in Quentin Tarantino’s Marilyn Manson movie, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” according to TMZ. He had not signed on to being a part of the remake of “Beverly Hills, 90210,” but had considered doing a few appearances.

Perry is survived by his two children, Jack and Sophie.