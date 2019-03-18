Taraji P. Henson Reveals How Working On ‘Empire’ Has Been During Jussie Smollett Legal Battles

“Empire” actress Taraji P. Henson revealed that not much has changed on the set of the show since her disgraced coworker Jussie Smollett was arrested for reportedly attempting to stage a hate crime against himself.

Henson opened up about the set of “Empire” while promoting her new film, “The Best Of Enemies,” in New York City on Sunday. When Entertainment Tonight asked about how working on “Empire” has been, Henson responded, “It’s a great atmosphere.”

When pressed about how she was dealing with the whole situation Henson said, “I can’t really talk about that.”

Episodes that have Smollett appearing in them are still airing, but he has been written out of episodes that have not been filmed yet. (RELATED: Jussie Smollett Removed From Last Two Episodes Of ‘Empire’)

Whether or not Smollett will return to the Fox TV series is unknown. “Empire” has not been renewed for a sixth season yet, according to a report published by TMZ last week. Even if the show does get renewed, some executives have expressed no desire to have Smollett’s character return, production sources told TMZ.

Smollett has been dealing with legal battles after allegedly orchestrating a hate crime against himself back in January. He has been indicted on 16 disorderly conduct charges for filing a false police report and pleaded “not guilty.”