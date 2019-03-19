Jordyn Woods To Sign Multiple New Brand Deals Post-Tristan Thompson Scandal

Social media influencer Jordyn Woods is getting some good publicity following the very public cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian’s NBA ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Woods is about to sign some big business deals, according to Paper. Woods’ biggest deal is supposedly a new line of designer false eyelashes with Eylure.

She has been receiving tons of positive feedback following her interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on “Red Table Talk” where she came clean about what actually happened between her and Thompson. (RELATED: Jordyn Woods Opens Up About Cheating Scandal On Red Table Talk)

The social media influencer gained more than 1 million followers on Instagram after her appearance and beauty brands are definitely noticing. Woods and her mom, who doubles as her manager, will be flying to London later this month to finalize some new business contracts, according to Paper.

I’m glad Woods was able to pull herself out of this mess with a little bit of dignity. I would never excuse what she did, though. She put herself in a situation that could have ruined her career and did ruin her friendship with Kylie Jenner.

However, everyone deserves a second chance and I’m glad Woods is getting hers. I’m definitely looking for a reunion between the two friends, hopefully sometime soon.